Local Government Ministry to conduct Household Transport Survey

The survey will cover over 25 MMDAs

Source: MLGDRD

The Ministry of Local Government Decentralisation, and Rural Development (MLGDRD) under the Ghana Urban Mobility and Accessibility Project (GUMAP) with support from the with support from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) is pleased to announce an upcoming Household Travel Survey (HTS). This is a unique effort to gather comprehensive data on travel patterns, behaviours, and transportation demands of residents of the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA), to inform transport planning and management.

This survey is set to contribute to the development of a sustainable and efficient transportation system that meets the needs of residents of GAMA in the years to come.



The survey is scheduled to commence on [Monday 24th July 2023] and continue to [Saturday 30th September 2023], the HTSaims to collect information to understand how households move within and between communities as well as identify the factors influencing their travel choices. The enumerators for the HTS will standard data collection methodologies to gather the data, ensuring statistical accuracy and confidentiality of respondents.



The survey will encompass a representative sample of 7500 households from various Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies (MMAs) in GAMA, considering urban, and sub-urban areas by examining travel patterns among residence across diverse communities. The survey will also provide crucial insights into the experiences of different households with regards to transport choices and trip satisfaction by helping policymakers develop efficient transportation strategies that cater for the unique needs of each MMA.



During the survey period, trained interviewers will visit selected households across MMAs in GAMA to administer questionnaires that comprehensively capture travel-related information. The questionnaire will cover topics such as travel mode preferences, trip duration, purpose of travel, frequency of travel, commuting habits, access to transportation options, and challenges faced during travel.

To ensure wide-ranging participation, we kindly ask selected households to provide accurate and truthful responses. The success of the survey and the subsequent improvement of transportation planning in GAMA largely depend on the information provided by residents. Participation in the HTS is voluntary and all data collected will be treated with the utmost confidentiality and used strictly for research and policy purposes.



The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development recognises the invaluable contribution of GAMA residents in this transformative endeavour. As such, the Ministry is committed to transparency and accountability hence, upon completion of the survey, a comprehensive report will be prepared, highlighting the key findings, and recommendations based on the gathered data and can be accessed on the Ministry’s website or through the Right to Information office at the Ministry.



To stay updated on the HTS and learn more about its implications for transportation planning in GAMA, please visit our official website and social media channels. We encourage all GAMA residents to support this pioneering study by participating wholeheartedly and providing accurate information, as it will undoubtedly shape the future of transportation and enhance quality of life throughout GAMA.



