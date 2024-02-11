Local Government Ministry to inaugurate District Assemblies

File photo

Source: GNA

The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDR) and the Office of the President, will tomorrow, Monday, inaugurate newly constituted District Assemblies.

The inauguration is to facilitate the swearing-in of newly elected and appointed members of the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs).



A statement signed by Madam Matilda Tettey, Head, of the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry, said, the event was "part of efforts to deepen our local governance and decentralization system to promote participatory decision-making at the local level.



"This is also in fulfillment of Article 35 Clause 6 (d) of the 1992 Constitution, which encourages the State to promote decentralization and popular participation in governance by affording all possible opportunities to the citizenry to participate in decision-making at all levels of government."



The statement said section 16 (1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016, Act 936 required Assembly members to maintain close contact with the electoral area; and consult the people on the issues to be discussed in the District Assembly.

The section also demands that the Assembly Members "collate the citizens' views, opinions, and proposals; and take part in communal and development activities, among others."



"Based on the above and coupled with the Government's commitment to deepen local governance, all citizens are encouraged to get involved in the workings of the District Assemblies," the statement said.



It urged the citizenry to participate in decision-making in their communities through Assembly members after the inauguration of the District Assemblies.