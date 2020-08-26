Regional News

Local govt ministry reviews urban development policy

Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development

To reflect the government’s priorities and international protocols on urban development, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has commenced a review of the Urban Development Policy instituted in 2012.

This came to light when the sector minister, Hajia Alima Mahama, took her turn at the “Meet The Press” series organised by the Ministry of Information on Wednesday, 26 August 2020.



Highlighting some achievements of her ministry, Hajia Alima Mahama indicated that the Ministry of Local Government & Rural Development, in collaboration with the Office of the Vice President, Ministry of Communication and Ghana Post, has been able to successfully harmonise the street naming and Ghana Post GPS address system across the country.



The Ministry and the Land Use Planning Authority (LUSPA) has also provided data from 84 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies MMDAs on 212,333 parcels and properties and addresses of 96,467 streets to Ghana Post for the exercise.



She added that her Ministry has established Regional Mobile Teams in 10 Regional Coordinating Councils to regularly support street naming and property addressing needs at the MMDAs. Sixteen Regional Spatial Planning Committees has also been inaugurated in line with Land Use and Spatial Planning Act, 2016 (Act 925).



Other achievements include a USD100 million credit facility from the World Bank for Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program (GSCSP) in 25 Municipal Assemblies.

A total of $42,531,623.26 has also been transferred to all implementing institutions to increase investment in urban infrastructure to implement identified prioritised sub-projects.



These include roads, storm drains, markets, lorry parks and sanitation facilities. The program also aims to ensure effective urban management and service delivery.



“Out of the initial identified 60 sub-projects, 48 have been awarded and are at various stages of completion. President Akufo-Addo has cut the sod for the commencement of work on the construction of Nsukwao Basin Drainage Improvement Project in New Juaben under the GSCSP,” the minister noted.



The minister also highlighted some other key sub-projects which have been delivered under Ghana Urban Management Pilot Project (GUMPP).



They include;

Kumasi: An Engineered landfill at Oti, Modern Markets at Old Tafo, Asawase and Agogo.



Tamale: Abattoir, Drains and other Community Upgrading in Tishiegu, Moshie Zongo and Gumani and Lorry Terminal at Aboabo



Sekondi-Takoradi: Garages and Skills Development Centre at Kokompe.



Ho: Abattoir, Engineered Landfill and the Redevelopment of the Ho Central Market.

