Long stay at home has affected them, help sharpen their minds – Psychologist appeals to teachers

Schools in Ghana have reopened after a 9-month closure

Psychologist, Dr. Ernest Darkwah, has asked school authorities to go the extra mile in redirecting students back to the path of learning following the resumption of academic activities across the country.

He said that the long stay of students at home, following the closure of schools because of the outbreak of the Coronavirus, has affected their learning abilities.



Speaking on Behind The Headlines on Radio Univers, Dr. Darkwah said that a redirection plan was needed to help sharpen their memory for academic activities.



“School authorities have always had to create a conducive learning environment otherwise if the environment is not conducive, teaching and learning may not occur as we want it to occur. They need to, especially in these times where students have spent a lot of time at home and need their memories refreshed…they [students] need to be reinvigorated and they need to be redirected back to the path of learning. The school authorities have got their jobs startup for them so they need to do a lot in trying to step up a conducive environment that will improve the entirety of student learning,” he said.

Dr. Ernest Darkwah further called for the establishment and retooling of counselling units in schools to deal with deviant behaviours such as bullying.



“It is always been the case that we need robust counselling system in educational institutions because wherever young people especially adolescents gather to perform an activity, the is bound to be this kinds of issues and so you need counselling units that are strong with appropriately trained staff to respond to the situations that are going to arise” he stated.