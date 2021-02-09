Look beyond CVs in approval of Akufo-Addo’s ministers – UPSA Dean of Graduate Studies

Parliament of Ghana

The Dean of Graduate Studies at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Dr. Kwaku Mensah Mawutor says he anticipates some ministerial nominees to be rejected by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Parliament will start vetting the nominees tomorrow Wednesday, February 9.



Speaking on TV3’s New Day programme Tuesday, February 8, Dr Mawutor said: “It is in the interest of the President to appoint technocrats and not politicians”.



He further bemoaned the decision to exclude Members of Parliament (MP) who have lost their seats from the pack of appointments.



He said the nation could lose great human resource because of that and “this tells you how partisan most of these appointments are. You need to bring something on board. If you don’t, you are out”.

Dr. Mawutor also admonished the appointments committee of Parliament to look beyond the curriculum vitae (CV) of nominees.



“The days when we had the appointments committee asking questions based on CV’s should be a thing of the past. Those things should have been done earlier. We need to subject these appointees to some scrutiny as to what they are coming to do, to solve the problems.



“ I expect the minister of finance for instance to tell us about alternative financing at this point in time. This year, I am expecting a rejection”.