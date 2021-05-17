Look beyond politicians for answers to societal problems – Gabby Otchere-Darko to Ghanaians

Leading member of the NPP, Gabby Otchere-Darko

At a time where Ghanaians are calling out leadership of the country to fix the host of challenges gradually crippling the nation through a campaign dubbed #FixTheCountry, a leading member of the NPP, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has offered a piece of advice to citizens.

According to Mr Otchere-Darko, it is high time that Ghanaians "look beyond politicians for answers to the myriad of problems we have as a society.”



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the New Patriotic Party’s stalwart lamented how politicians are “bashed” for almost everything that goes wrong in the country.



Gabby Otchere Darko further advised individuals to also consider looking “deeper and wider, within and without” to identify the problems and solutions to the nation’s woes.

In a tweet dated May 16, 2021, the former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute wrote: "The way politicians are bashed it is as if everything starts and ends with them... I don’t necessarily feel sorry for them but we must sometimes try and look beyond politicians for answers to the myriad of problems we have as a society. Look deeper and wider, within and without."



See the post below:



