Lordina Mahama commends matrons at orphanages, frontline workers on Mothers Day

Lordina Mahama used the day to commend all single mothers too

The former First Lady of Ghana, Lordina Mahama, has wished all mothers in the country, commending especially mothers at orphanages across the country for the selfless work they give to children without parents.

She wrote, "It is another opportunity to celebrate and honour our cherished mothers. I celebrate the hardworking and selfless Matrons and Staff of orphanages across the country. They have dedicated their lives to nurturing and caring for the young ones in their care."



She also took the opportunity to celebrate the continued, tireless efforts of all female frontline workers even as the world battles with the novel coronavirus.

"Let me also appreciate the female frontline workers who have fearlessly been at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," she wrote.



She concluded by writing, "I must also celebrate all single mothers, single fathers and guardians performing the role of mothers. Continue your good works and know that your hardwork will never go unrewarded."