Lorenz Wolf Congregation of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church now a parish

The Lorenz Wolf Congregation of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church

Source: Mercy Nimo, Contributor

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana, Lorenz Wolf Congregation in Tema has been inaugurated to a parish. According to the pastor in charge Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Kweku Amegbletor, the elevation comes to enhance the economical status of the members as well as the community.

Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Kweku Amegbletor said the Parish will make use of its vast resources to create jobs for its members and the members of the community as a whole. He said the parish will establish a restaurant, a guest house, recreational centres among others to the benefit of the entire community.



According to the history of the church, the Lorenz Wolf congregation of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana was established on 27th November 1966 in Tema by some 26 members of the church. The history has it that towards the latter part of 1966, a group of like-minded Evangelical Presbyterians who were dissatisfied with the level of usage of the Ewe language in the Ghana Presbyterian Church at Tema where they were worshiping, met and decided to contact the E.P church to consider planting a congregation of the E.P church at Tema.



Discussions were held with the pioneering group on matters pertaining to the separation from the Ghana Presbyterian Church and the founding of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church at Tema. After several deliberations, the nod was given and the Lorenz Wolf Congregation commenced church service.



The church which started with a hand full of members currently has hundreds of members. The increase in membership coupled with its associated amenities and infrastructural developments led to its elevation to the status of a parish.



The Ho Regional Minister Dr. Archibald Letsa commended the Evangelical Presbyterian Church for its contributions towards the development of its members and the country as a whole.

The Regional Minister said as the Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana has its headquarters in Ho, the Ho airport when in full operation will be of immense help to the church. He said Ho is the hub of many businesses, academia, health institutions among others, and that the airport will be of great support to all as well as boost tourism.



He said the Ho airport among other benefits comes to solve the transportation challenges of the country.



The moderator of the general assembly of the E.P. Church Ghana, Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Bliss Agbeko (rtd) unveiled the plaque and ushered the parish.



In his sermon Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Bliss Agbeko urged the members to continue to preach the word of God to others.



He also advised them to make positive contributions to the advancement of Christendom and the community. He encouraged all to show concern for one another and share.