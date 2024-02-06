Losing the election won't deter me from contributing to development - Kwaku Fosu Frimpong

Kwaku Fosu Frimpong showing appreciation to a resident for her support in the primaries

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Kwaku Fosu Frimpong, a business consultant, philanthropist, and a former aspirant in the just-ended NPP parliamentary primaries for the Ahafo Ano North constituency, has embarked on a "Thank You Tour" within the area.

Touring the communities, the business mogul who expressed profound gratitude to the people, the delegates, and everyone for their massive support during and after the election said he was never going to relent on his efforts to ensure development in the area.



Known for his philanthropist gestures and development zeal, Mr. Fosu Frimpong told the constituents that even though he lost the contest, he was still going to continue with his little efforts that always sought to push for development until the area saw transformation.



He has so far visited communities such as Numasua, Nfante, Subrisu, Odumase, Keniago, Achina, Abodwese, and Nfanibu, among others.



He is also expected to visit the rest of the communities in the coming days as part of his tour.



According to him, although he lost the elections, he was grateful to the people for the unflinching support he received from them, hence the need to officially visit the communities in the constituency to express his appreciation.

He noted that the votes bagged by him in the constituency were not a result of his benevolence or performance, but were due to the love and loyalty they had for him because of their eagerness to see Ahafo Ano North develop.



He was accompanied by some party executives in the area as well as members of his campaign team.



Some chiefs and residents who commended him further urged him to continue with his good works as has already been affirmed by him.



Some people encouraged him to run again in 2028 or contest as an independent in the upcoming 2024 elections.