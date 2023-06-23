Lotto agent swept away by flood while attempting to cross a bridge

File photo

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

A 51-year-old man, identified as Agya Kwame, has been swept away by water following Wednesday's downpour.



According to the source, the sad incident happened when a father of three and a lotto agent decided to cross a bridge between Sepaase and Huriye communities.



Nana Osei Tutu, assembly member for the Hyiawu-Besease electoral area, speaking to GhanaWeb, disclosed that the man, who is a lotto agent, was crossing a bridge on the River Asuoyeboah when he slipped off and fell into the water. According to him, the overflowing water had covered every part of the bridge, making it difficult for someone to identify the bad side of the bridge.



He further disclosed that the dead body was subsequently retrieved on Thursday, and has since been carried away by the Nkawie police for an autopsy and preservation.



Meanwhile, some residents and eyewitnesses who spoke to GhanaWeb disclosed that Agya Kwame, who was in a rush to submit his lotto papers for closure, was advised to wait but insisted with the excuse that he didn't want to lag behind.

Multiple sources disclosed that this is the second time Agya Kwame has witnessed it on the same bridge. It is also reported that an unidentified woman with a decomposing body was found drowned in the same river about a month ago.



Some angry and disappointed residents who spoke to GhanaWeb revealed that the construction of both the deplorable road and the bridge, which started some time ago, has since stopped posing lots of danger for them, especially when it rains.



"Now Agya Kwame is gone, the other time it was another woman. Who knows the next person?" they quizzed in anger.



According to the source, Agya Kwame left behind a wife and three children, including twins.