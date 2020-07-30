General News

Lotto gets more digital with new NLA, KGL deal

File Photo

The National Lottery Authority has made another giant stride in its quest to deliver excellent gaming service to Ghanaians.

The NLA has signed an agreement with KGL Technology Limited that will see the company operate the NLA 5/90 game with the short code *959#.



The purpose of the deal according to the NLA is to "advance the digitization of lottery on behalf of the NLA which is in line with government's digitization agenda".



The spokesperson for the NLA Razak Kojo Opoku is convinced that the partnership will improve his outfits service delivery as well revenues

"KGL Technology Limited believes in a customer-centric approach and providing the best gaming and customer service experience. Investments have been made to develop best in class local technical expertise and customer service as well as a robust platform that continues to deliver on its promise of simplicity and reliability for customers".



"The implementation of Digital/Online Lottery by the National Lottery Authority in collaboration with KGL Technology Limited as an alternative channel of play, would serve as an additional revenue stream augmenting the Authority's revenue generation capacity and contribution to the Consolidated Fund, enhance the sales process, streamline service delivery and drive operational efficiency".



The date of the launch of the partnership will be announced by NLA in due course.

