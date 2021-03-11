Lotto operators happy with KGL's release of funds to NLA for debt clearance

NLA has received funds to clear its debts

The leadership of the Association of Lotto Marketing Companies has commended the Management of KGL Technology Limited for the timely intervention of releasing funds to the National Lottery Authority(NLA) for the payment of outstanding wins since April 2020.

This, in the view of the Association, is a sign of good leadership to calm nerves down in the lottery industry.



The statement forms part of a congratulatory message the Association sent to the President of the Republic of Ghana, H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The statement issued by the National Chairman of the Association, Mr. Daniel Mensah, said "Sir we have observed that for some time now the NLA has been finding it very difficult to honour payment of prizes to its cherished winners, causing a lot of inconvenience to them. This has resulted in the sale of tickets in the kiosks reducing to the lowest ebb. Already, we are battling with the unbridled pirating of the NLA by the Private Lotto Operators who call themselves Banker-Banker. The cumulative effect of the prize payment deficits runs into millions of Ghana Credis culminating in agitations and protestations of the Staff, the Association members and the staking public".

"It is heartwarming and commendable to hear that KGL Technology Limited has stepped in to bail out the NLA in this circumstance by clearing all the outstanding debts emanating from the unpaid winnings"



The Association of Lotto Marketing Companies further stated that they are prepared to combine joint efforts with all the stakeholders including KGL Technology Limited and employees of NLA to work together to ensure that the National Lottery Authority(NLA) continues to be the major source of revenue for the government.



KGL Technology Limited is an online lotto marketing company duly licensed by the National Lottery Authority(NLA) with the mandate of operating the official short code of NLA *959# to mobilize revenue for the Government, and for national development.