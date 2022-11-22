0
Louisa Atta Agyemang elected DUA chairperson

Louisa Atta Agyemang .jpeg Louisa Atta Agyemang

Tue, 22 Nov 2022 Source: Michael Kofi Oduro, Contributor

The Democrat Union of Africa, DUA, has held its AGM and leadership elections in Cote D'Ivoire, Abidjan, Noom Hotel. The AGM brought together party leaders of member parties from across the African continent and some officials from the International Democrat Union from 6th to 9th November 2022.

The Democrat Union of Africa is an alliance of all centre-right parties in Africa and is affiliated with the International Democrat Union. It brings together the leadership of all centre-right political parties on the continent.

The crucial meeting also saw to the conduct of elections for a new board to lead the centre-right alliance in Africa, with Louisa Atta Agyemang giving the mandate as Chairperson of the union taking over from Hon McHenry Venaani, flagbearer of Namibia’s opposition party, PDM.

Ms Atta Agyemang comes in as the youngest chairperson in the history of the union after facing competition from Mr. Hon. Rahhal El Makkaoui, former MP and Executive member of the Istiqal Party of Morroco, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Daddy Anyanwu who is the General Secretary of PDP, from Nigeria and Hon Freeman Mbowe Chairman of CHADEMA ( Co-Chairperson) from Tanzania.

She is expected to come in with dynamism and a new outlook, similar to her exploits at the Young Democrat Union of Africa where she was president which largely accounts for her victory in this election.

Ms Louisa Atta Agyemang, will together with her colleagues steer the affairs of the union for the next two years in line with their mandate.

