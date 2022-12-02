Love World International Day of Service is meant to show love - Christ Embassy

Founder of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Source: Sarah Appiah, Contributor

Christ Embassy is organising this year's Loveworld international day service to honour the founder and leader of the Church, Rev. Dr. Chris Oyakhilome on the occasion of his birthday.

The occasion aims at winning souls for Christ.



"The love world International day of service is an initiative of the love world nation to honour the founder and leader of the church Rev. Dr. Chris Oyakhilome for his dedicated service to the word of God on his birthday and also used to souls for Christ. It was first launched in December 2013 and has been adopted as an annual event," the Regional Pastor for Christ Embassy in Accra, Pastor Biodun Lawal told Citi News.



"As a people we have been raised in a culture of service and we know the value of investing in someone else's life to the end that they may be saved and the Love world International day of service is a God given opportunity to give someone's life a meaning," Pastor Biodun Lawal said.

According to the Regional Pastor of the Christ Embassy Church in Accra, the event will run concurrently in all Christ embassy churches across the world including Ghana on November 30, 2022 to December 7, 2022.



Some follow up event which includes community service such as cleaning of some streets and gutters within Accra, market and donation of some mosquito nets, Free medical check-ups, donation of food items and some toiletries to some orphanages and ministering the word of God to the world.



"The love world day of service will require us to roll up our sleeves in service and win souls for Christ while discharging service of kindness such as community clean up exercise where members of the church will be required to clean market places, donation of free mosquito nets and some hygiene packs to male and female wards. We will also engage in school clean up exercise installations of safety gadgets in some schools and the donation of food items to shelter homes" Pastor Biodun Lawal said.