Love behind bars: Sekondi Central Prisons receives touching annual Val's Day gesture worth GH¢80k

Source: Thomas Tetteh, Contributor

In a heartwarming display of compassion and solidarity, the Sekondi Central Prison was filled with joy as Focus 1 Group Limited extended a benevolent hand to the inmates, showering them with an array of essential items on Valentine's Day.

Spearheaded by the Adu-Mante Foundation, the annual tradition aims to spread love and alleviate the hardships faced by those within the prison walls.



Speaking to the media on behalf of Kwame Adu-Mante, CEO of Focus 1 Group, Evelyn Adu-Mante, Director of Focus 1 Distribution, said the gesture exemplified the true spirit of Valentine's Day.



She added that, for over 15 years, this noble tradition has remained unwavering, with this year's contribution encompassing cartons of drinks, food packs, water, and other essentials.



“As the world celebrates the season of love today, and Spice FM -one of our radio stations, celebrates its 11th anniversary, we are all here to express our love to our brothers and sisters in the Sekondi Prisons. As we have been doing for the past 15 years, this year is no exception as we come with home-cooked hot meals, drinks, water, and chocolate to dine with the over 800 of you in here," she said.



Additionally, a substantial cash donation of GHC20,000 was presented to aid in the construction of an infirmary within the prison premises, recognizing the importance of healthcare for the inmates.

"Because your health is of importance to us, we are also donating a check amount of GHS 20,000 to help build your infirmary. It is the foundation’s expectation that the donation helps to facilitate the infirmary in providing adequate healthcare to the inmates," she added.



Deputy Director of Sekondi Prisons, Abraham Allotey gratefully received the donations on behalf of the inmates, acknowledging the profound impact such gestures have on their lives.



“For the love that you’ve shown us here today on Val’s Day, we here and the inmates would like to say a very big thank you. We pray that this donation will go a long way to solving and addressing some of the pressing issues in here”, he said.



Despite the numerous obstacles, including issues with feeding and overcrowding, Mr. Allotey remains optimistic that continued support from benevolent organizations and the government will pave the way for solutions.



He further urged the public to adopt an open-minded approach towards reintegrating former inmates into society, emphasizing the importance of acceptance and support upon their release.

“As for challenges we have a lot of them -our feeding, overcrowding, and others. But we hope that as time goes on with the help of some benevolent institutions and government, we will solve them. Nobody stays here forever, apart from those jailed for life. I’m pleading with us at home to not discriminate but have a clean mentality of welcoming the inmates when they come out,” he added.



As the echoes of kindness reverberate within the Sekondi Central Prison, the inmates find solace in the compassionate gestures extended to them.



Through acts of generosity and empathy, Focus 1 Group Limited and the Adu Mante Foundation have illuminated the true essence of Valentine's Day, reminding people of the transformative power of love and altruism.