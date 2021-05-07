Love for money drove my executives to conspire against me - Derrick Oduro

Former MP for Nkoranza North, Derrick Oduro

The former Member of Parliament for Nkoranza North, Maj. Retired Derrick Oduro has said some of his Constituency executives ganged up against him and ensured his defeat because of the love for money.

According to him, some of the executives were heavily involved in the campaign for “skirt & blouse” which eventually saw the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) Parliamentary Candidate winning the seat.



The former Defence Deputy Minister made the comments in an interview with Ejura-based Naagyei FM’s Henry Lord following the circulation of a leaked tape in which the NPP Constituency Chairman is heard in a meeting with opposition NDC members happily boasting that his strategy to kick out his NPP worked to perfection.



He disclosed that the executives after trying unsuccessfully to cause his defeat in previous elections teamed up with the NDC to destool him as the MP during the 2020 polls.



“A day to the 2020 elections when we very busy putting things together to ensure that election materials are available, that was the time these executives intensified their efforts to rock the boat. But we least expected that their plot against me will materialize. It was voted against not because I did anything wrong but that my own executives didn’t want me to still be in office. But in all things we give thanks to God.

“After the suspension of the Chairman and Secretary, come and see the atmosphere in the constituency, people are jubilating, why should it be so? This should tell you the manner of people they are. Apart from the women’s organizer, who people say is loyal to me, the rest of the executives worked against me.“



Maj. Derrick Oduro called for a united NPP in the constituency to forge ahead and ensure that the seat is wrestled from the NDC in the 2024 elections.



Meanwhile, the NPP Bono East Regional Chairman, Mr Thomas Adu-Appiah (AKA, Chairman Toma), in an interview with Naagyei FM’s Henry Lord that confirmed the indefinite suspension of the Constituency Chairman, Emmanuel Asafo Adjei Amofa, and the Secretary for misconduct as they worked against the party’s interest.



He said the matter has been referred to Disciplinary Committee of the party for investigation.