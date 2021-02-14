Love for one another promotes good leadership - Chief of Gefia

Togbui Korbadzi III, the 'Dufia' of Gefia within the Avenor Traditional Area of the Volta Region

Togbui Korbadzi III, the 'Dufia' of Gefia within the Avenor Traditional Area of the Volta Region has called on all leaders, especially traditional authorities to allow the spirit of love for one another to reign in their activities of leadership.

"Love suppresses all issues of negativity towards the growth of our communities," he said.



Togbe Korbadzi made the disclosure in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a meeting of Chiefs from the Avenor Traditional Area ahead of Valentine day, which is celebrated across the world.



Togbui Korbadzi, also a representative from the Avenor Traditional Council serving as a youth Chief of the Akatsi South Youth Parliament, emphasised the need for leaders to embrace forgiveness during every aspect of their endeavour.

He said a leader with an unforgiving heart faces challenges and "this retards development".



Togbe Korbadzi, a private businessman, pledged his continuous support to youth development in Avenor.



He, therefore, appealed to all to eschew acts of indiscipline and immoral lifestyles.