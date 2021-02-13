Love him or hate him, Godfred Dame is a sharp guy - Afia Pokuaa

Ghanaian broadcaster, Afia Pokuaa aka Vim Lady

Celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster, Afia Pokuaa aka Vim Lady, has described Attorney General and Minister of Justice nominee - Godfred Odame, as a "sharp guy".

According to the UTV presenter, being a lawyer requires smartness and Mr Odame poses that quality.



In a post on Facebook sighted by Ghanaguardian.com, Vim Lady, said she was in love with Godfred Odame for being brainy.



"You have to be smart to be a lawyer. Godfred Dame I'm in love with your brain. Love him or hate him, the guy be sharp," She wrote.

Dame, who was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to serve as the Attorney General is currently before the Appointment Committee of Parliament. He is being vetted for the portfolio he is about to occupy.



Dame previously served in the same office between 2017 and 2020 as Deputy to his then-boss, Gloria Akuffo.