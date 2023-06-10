Low budget King Promise: The UDS SRC president aspirant who 'broke' the internet

Felix is captured campaigning

Social media platform Twitter went frenzy when a poster of an aspiring Student Representative Council (SRC) president emerged with rather interesting details.

The poster which captured the gentleman; a University of Development Studies (UDS) SRC hopeful’s name as Felix captured some 20 policies he indicated as part of his campaign promises.



With his slogan, “The UDS we also dream for is here”, Felix sought to convince the student populace that if given the nod, he will provide among other things, an underground swimming pool, UDS market, bring Bishop Agyinasare and Chief Imam to help in spiritual battles, a free gym center, gob3 joints among other things.



The poster which went viral on social media generated various reactions on social media with many describing the promises of the said gentleman as unrealistic and hilarious.



“20 campaign promises of UDS SRC Presidential hopeful. Dear lawdd,” one tweet said.



“Bro is coming to make UDS better than legon and KNUST (laughs)…Anticipate,” another Tweep wrote.



Others also rebuked Felix for his actions, suggesting that, that is how many young people begi their political ambitions which translates to the bigger populace when they get into mainstream politics.

“The SRC’s have contributed to the corruption we have in Ghana today and this is how it starts. The good students of UDS should resoundingly reject him,” another wrote.



Felix was also captured reiterating his campaign in some classes on campus. In a video that was captured, he was heard saying;



"I'm aspiring to become the next SRc president of this institution, yesterday, I released my policies and they were all over social media, for the sake of time, I won't waste your time. For now, all I need is just your support," he said.



Find below some of the tweets accompanying the poster of the SRC president hopeful:





UDS with the Vibes... @udsvibes The Great Felix of UDS...



Policy mu aprukusu... We dey for you... pic.twitter.com/L2ND2dzQPD — TheeCampusHub (@TheeCampusHub) June 9, 2023

I heard he is the richest guy on UDS campus????????. Heat???????????????????? https://t.co/fKMqeZdRjo — Hillary (@hillie_green) June 9, 2023

Bro is coming to make UDS better than legon and KNUST ????...



Anticipate ???????????? pic.twitter.com/ppY9jbLc7r — Xavier???? (@x_azagsi) June 9, 2023

UDS kindly help us policy 13 and 17 is vey necessary ???????? pic.twitter.com/9IZhmPTpbi — Elorm (@Elorm_Hood) June 9, 2023

After Policies Cometh Campaign❗ Meet Felix, the man with 20 unthinkable policies and the @uds_official superhero who intends to create the UDS that is expected by all.



Agenda guys, are you feeling inspired yet❓????



Wode Maya | Sheldon | Ghana Card | Fast X | flagstaff pic.twitter.com/r1QJHKGHTR — ???????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@AskUenr) June 9, 2023

I need to go to UDS for my masters ???????????? pic.twitter.com/UfQBjzHhV4 — Albert Nyameah (@AlbertNyameah77) June 9, 2023

Then UDS will be Second Heaven , Infact he deserve the SRC President ????????????#uewagendaman pic.twitter.com/V9h9RlgTUQ — UEW AGENDA MAN (@uewagendaman) June 9, 2023

UDS will become the best university in the world if they give this brother a chance. pic.twitter.com/3xMvNF9HBq — Skye✨ (@_skye1) June 9, 2023

