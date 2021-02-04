Low mental health can affect our immunity to coronavirus - Counsellor

Dr. Rita Holms Adzovie is a senior lecturer at UCC

A Senior Lecturer at the Department of Guidance and Counselling, here at the University of Cape Coast Dr. Rita Holms Adzovie says it is important to pay critical attention to our mental health and well-being during this pandemic because a low mental health can affect our immunity increasing our chances of contracting the virus.

The world has since 2019 been battling with the novel corona-virus and even now with its new variant. The negative mental effects of this pandemic are likely to last much longer than its physical health impact.



Moreover, the effect of physical distancing, social isolation as well as the loss of a loved one has the tendency of increasing the mental health challenges of many people.



Speaking to ATLFMNEWS in an interview, she said, “We need to be able to cope with the stresses of Covid-19 without being afraid. It shouldn’t prevent us from living our normal day life, and that’s why it is so important that we think about or take care of our mental health in this critical period. Because if we don’t, the thought and anxiety that is created by Covid-19 can even reduce our immunity.”



According to her, staying positive at all times is one sure way of maintaining our mental health during this challenging period.



“We need to do all the things that can keep us positive without worrying so much about Covid-19 because whether we like it or not our lives must move on and so it is important that we surround ourselves with positive people; people who will encourage us because life in itself is stressful and Covid-19 makes it more stressful. Thus if you are surrounding yourselves with so much negativity and people who will keep reminding you of your negatives, then you are going to have a hard time,” she noted.

She further indicated that since social distancing is not emotional distancing, we should reach out to others.



“We need to connect with others, talk to family, friends and hear from people. Once we are doing these we are reminding ourselves that we are not alone; there are other people with us”, she said.



Dr. Mrs Adzovie also mentioned that we should find ways to authenticate every information we receive from the different media platforms especially those related to Covid-19 so that we won’t carry and spread wrong information that will put fear in people.



She added, “Love yourself, give your life to God or to Christ so that you will do your human part but allow him to take over the rest”.



According to her doing all these will help protect our mental health especially in this pandemic.