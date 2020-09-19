Low turnout at Voters’ Register exhibition centres in Bolgatanga

File photo

The Voters Register exhibition exercise started in the Bolgatanga Municipality with a low turnout.

The exercise, which commenced at 0700hrs, is to enable all eligible voters who took part in the new voters' registration exercise, to check and have their details properly captured ahead of the December 7, 2020 polls.



A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to some of the centres as at 1100hrs revealed that the highest turnout was about 30 people.



The GNA observed that the exercise, although poorly patronized, was moving smoothly and steadily with few minor hitches.



Mr Elisha Mammara, an Exhibition Officer for the Presby Primary centre, said the low turnout could be as a result of little awareness on the exercise.



As at the time GNA visited, he said 18 people out of 465 names on the register had visited the centre to check their particulars.



Madam Gifty Ayamga, the Exhibition officer-in-charge of the Post office yard centre, said turnout was low at the beginning but kept improving as the day went by.

She said 20 people had checked their details as at 1115 hours out of 503 registered voters and all went on well.



At the Atulbadaboo centre, Mr Michael Avigiliya, the Exhibition officer said they recorded about 30 people out of 538 eligible voters and attributed the low turnout to apathy on the part of the electorates.



"I know some will come but they are waiting for the last days but others too might not even come at all," he added.



Meanwhile, some residents in an interview with GNA on whether they would participate in the exercise said they were not aware that the exhibition had started.



Others said they would check their details when they can take some time from their busy schedules to visit the voters’ Register exhibition centres.

