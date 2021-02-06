Lower Dixcove Traditional Area Nifahene congratulates Ahanta West MP and Minister-designate

Nifahene of Lower Dixcove Traditional Area, Nana Breku Nta IX

Source: Michael Ackah, Contributor

The chief of Ntaakrom and Nifahene of Lower Dixcove Traditional Area in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region, Nana Breku Nta IX has congratulated the Member of Parliament for Ahanta West Constituency Hon. Lawyer Ebenezer Kojo Kum for his commitment and support towards education in his jurisdiction.

The commendation comes in the wake of the MP's support towards the renovation of Boekrom M/A Primary School in his traditional area.



Nana Breku Nta IX made these statements when he donated a brand-new lawn mowing machine to the Boekrom M/A Primary and NEKA M/ A JHS on Thursday 4th February,2021 to help mow their compounds when they are weedy.



Accroding to the chief, he was impressed with the numerous educational interventions made by the Member of Parliament over the past years which has gone the long way to improve teaching and learning especially in his jurisdiction and urged him to continue to do more.



Nana Breku Nta used the occasion to congratulate the Member of Parliament on his recent elevation and appointment as the Minister designate for Chieftaincy and Cultural Affairs by the President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Akuffo Addo.



He also expressed the view that the appointment of the Ahanta West Constituency Member of Parliament was a very strategic position and hope that he put in place steps to unite chiefs and their people for rapid developmental oriented projects as well as help to resolve most chieftaincy issues across the country especially in the Weatern Region.



The Assembly Member for Ntaakrom Electoral Area Hon.Prince Kobina Abakrow was also lauded by Nana Breku Nta for his dedication and continuous showing of selfless leadership and being development oriented.

Nana Breku Nta IX also used the opportunity to advise students to take their studies seriously and refrain from indulging in all forms of nefarious activities that would hinder their future chances of being useful to the society.



This, he mentioned as acts that would lead to the destruction of school properties, alcoholism, bad peer pressure, smoking etc.



He further called on parents to put in place measures that would seek to invest in their wards education instead of activities that would not add value to the well-being of the children as well as urged all natives of Ahanta to come together to support education.



Nana Breku Nta IX in his presentation of the mower to the Headteacher of the school Miss Diana Nyame and her Assistant Mr. Ignatius Frederick Arthur urged them to cultivate the habit of maintenance to ensure that the machine is well kept.



On her part, the headteacher of the school, Miss Diana Nyame thanked Nana Breku Nta for his benevolence and added that the presentation was timely since it would be put into a very good use and assured that it would be maintained well to ensure its long span.



The Assembly Member for Ntaakrom Electoral Area Hon.Prince Kobina Abakrow thanked Nana Breku Nta for his continuous support towards development in his area.

