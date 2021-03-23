Lower Dixcove chief offers olive branch to Upper Dixcove chief

Lower Dixcove chief, Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX

Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove in the Ahanta West Municipality in the Western Region Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX has insisted that the area is not under fire and will not descend into anarchy.

Nevertheless, he strongly condemns instances where macho men are used to intimidate and harm law-abiding citizens under the orders of certain faceless leaders to enforce their will.



Calm has returned to the twin paramountcies of Upper and Lower Dixcove following last week’s assault on a sub-chief and some royal members of Upper Dixcove.



This is despite the fact that the Western Regional Police Command is yet to make any arrest.



Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove Obrempon Hima Dekyi XIV in an earlier press conference called on President Akufo-Addo to intervene.



Addressing a press conference on the 14th March assault, Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX stressed that the people of Dixcove are law-abiding and entreated them to continue to remain calm regardless of the level of provocation.



“I Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX, Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove Traditional Area wish to state emphatically that Dixcove is not and will not be on fire for descend into anarchy. The citizens of Dixcove are law-abiding and are going on with their normal ways of life. Dixcove as a community is far greater than anyone inhabitant’s parochial interest. Those of us who have been given leadership and other responsibility should at all times be aware of the history, future and development needs of the town. … I, strongly condemn this barbaric violence of using Macho men to intimidate and harm other people by certain leaders to force their will in our beloved Dixcove community lately.”

Responding to claims by Upper Dixcove Paramount Chief Obrempon Hima Dekyi XIV in his March 16 press conference, Nana Agyeman IX insisted that it is a twist in historical facts for anyone to say that Lower Dixcove was under Upper Dixcove.



“Upper Dixcove and Lower Dixcove both attained their respective paramountcy on the same day in June 1912 by the then Secretary of Native Affairs, Sir Francis Crowther. He further claimed that the Dixcove lands belong to him and he has carelessly given out thirty-nine out of the forty-eight stools/communities and selflessly command only nine of his own stool lands. Well done for your generosity, selfless Chief. He has indeed forgotten that the area of jurisdiction of a Paramount Chief depends on the strength and the conquest in the days of old.”



Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX explained that the Turom land issue is before the Judicial Committee of the Western Regional House of Chiefs and was expecting all concerned parties to have waited for the outcome.



“I wish to reiterate it here again, that I am ever ready to sit down with the Omanhen and Chiefs of Upper Dixcove to discuss all matters and bring peace to Dixcove and Ahantaland. The chiefs and people of Lower Dixcove Traditional Area are resolved to cooperate with Otumfuo Baidoo Bonsu XIV and any other relevant bodies to mediate the issues Obrempon Hima Dekyi XIV may claim to have with us and bring lasting peace,”



He called on the Chiefs and people of Lower Dixcove to remain calm regardless of the level of provocation.