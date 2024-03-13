Lower West Akim NDC inaugurates Youth Working Committee

Members of the committee

Source: Eric Obeng Boateng, Contributor

The ceremony brought together prominent party leaders and passionate youth activists, creating an atmosphere charged with determination and hope for the future.

During his address, Richard Etornam Nyarko, the Regional Youth Organizer, extended his congratulations to each appointee, acknowledging the strengths that earned them their positions.



He called upon them to approach their roles with untiring commitment and expertise, recognizing that their ultimate assignment is to secure victory for the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, and the parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Kwame Owen Frempong, in the 2024 elections.



With craving and conviction in his voice, Osaman Ayariga, Esq., the Deputy National Youth Organizer for the NDC, highlighted the significance of upholding and safeguarding the party’s interests and constitution.



He emphasized the essential role that the youth will play in the upcoming general elections, urging the appointees to be fully prepared to lead the campaign.



Determination, focus, and dedicated service were identified as the keys to achieving the party’s singular goal of victory in 2024.



John Robert Wilson, who is the chairman of the working committee, and his esteemed deputies had unwavering trust in their abilities to deliver on this critical mandate.

He extended acknowledgment to the party’s leadership for endorsing their nominations and granting them the authority to execute their mission.



The inauguration of the constituency's Youth Working Committee showcased the NDC’s recognition of the vital role the youth play in shaping the party’s future and success.



With their enthusiasm, energy, and fresh perspectives, the appointed youth leaders are now poised to contribute to the party’s goals, strengthen its grassroots mobilization, engage with various demographics, and resonate with the aspirations of the Ghanaian youth.



As the ceremony concluded, a sense of purpose and determination filled the air.



The newly inaugurated National Youth Working Committee, backed by the party’s leadership, is now ready to embark on their respective journeys, collaborating towards a unified and resolute effort to secure victory for the NDC in the 2024 elections.