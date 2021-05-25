Lt Col Agyeman has been rewarded for the alleged crime he committed – Norgbey

Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman has been given a new appointment

The appointment of the immediate past Director of Operations at the National Security Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman, as the Commanding Officer of the 64 Infantry Battalion is a reward for the alleged crime he committed against the journalist with Citi FM, a member of the Defence Committee of Parliament, Mr Ernest Henry Norgbey, has said.

He told Dzifa Bampoh on the First Take on 3FM Monday May 24, that this appointment weakens the confidence of the public in the government to deal with deviant officers.



Lt Col Agyeman’s appointment took effect from Friday, May 21, a day after he was withdrawn from the National Security Ministry following the assault on Caleb Kudah by operatives of the national security, according to multiple media reports.



Commenting on this development, Mr Norgbey said “On the 20th of May we had a letter in the public domain that Col Agyeman was to report back to the CDS.

“The Police officers were to report back to the IGP for redirection only for, on 21st of May, to wake up and hear that Colonel Agyeman has been promoted and given an oversight responsibility of the 64 battalion. How do you think the public will have confidence in such an act?



“How do you expect the public to have confidence when somebody has committed a crime at a particular place,he is being moved to another."



"This means that Colonel Agyeman has been rewarded for the crime he has committed at the National Security.”