Lucifer advises youth against ritual money

Lucifer is a spiritualist

Ghanaian controversial speaker Kwaku Peprah popularly known as Lucifer has advised youths against being greedy.

He emphasized that greed to make quick money amongst the youth is another cause of the frequent death situation in the country.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii he said, “You won’t take the riches with you to your grave. One day you’ll die and someone else who does not deserve the money will enjoy it”.



According to Lucifer, there is nothing worth dying for in this world because one day you will definitely die and leave everything in it just as you met it when you were born and this is what the youth should understand.



He went on to say, that, “The cars you’re rushing to drive will one day become old model as a matter of fact as soon as they release the new one they start working on another so why the greed?”

“iPhone 12 is now out do you know they are currently working on releasing iPhone 13? Soon you’ll hear of it and that it life new things keep coming up and that won’t change so why the greeed?” he asked.



Lucifer asserted, “If killing your brother to make money is what makes you happy go ahead but always remember you’ll one day pay for it”.



He advised the youth to quit being greedy and rather focus on their studies and work harder towards becoming better versions of themselves for themselves, their families and the country.