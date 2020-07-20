General News

Lucy Quist commends and donates to Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund

The Former Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Ghana, Lucy Quist has commended the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund for taking the initiative leading to the construction of Ghana’s first infectious disease centre at the Ga East Municipal Hospital in Accra.

Speaking after touring the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre, Madam Quist, a Bronze Citizen Donor to the project, said the construction of the ultra-modern facility in just about three months is a great testament to Ghanaian ingenuity.



“The planning, funding, organizing and execution was done locally by Ghanaians in what was a very short period of time,” she said. “It is remarkable. It is a testament to the fact that as a people, as a country, if we put our minds to anything, we can make it happen. It is a bold initiative, necessary and urgent and our own people made it happen.”



Madam Quist, who’s currently the Managing Director in charge of technology at the investment bank, Morgan Stanley, donated cash to the project and is recognized as a Bronze Citizen Dornor. She congratulated all the workmen and women – engineers, architects, artisans etc. – who worked night and day to make the facility a reality.



She urged Ghanaians to continue to abide by all the health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We do need to protect ourselves. We do need to be socially distant. And we need to frequently wash our hands,” she said. “Let us work together to fight this pandemic by playing our individual roles. Let us support each other. Let’s help people who need our help, however we can. Even if it’s a little money or food it goes a long way.”



The 100-bed Ghana Infectious Disease Centre, constructed at a cost of five million US dollars, is expected to be handed over to the government on July 24. After that, it will start receiving critically ill COVID-19 patients for isolation and treatment.



The Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund which spearheaded the construction of the facility hopes to construct similar infectious disease centres in Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.