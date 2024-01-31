Lydia Alhassan collaborates with UPSA Global Alumni to fix defective streetlights along UPSA-UGBS Road

The defective lights had left the stretch dark and potentially hazardous

Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, has collaborated with the Global Alumni Association of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), to address and repair defective streetlights along the UPSA-UGBS Road.

The initiative, aimed at enhancing the safety of commuters, particularly students, successfully fixed several malfunctioning streetlights that previously left the area dark and potentially hazardous.



In a statement, the UPSA Global Alumni Association expressed their satisfaction with the project's completion and highlighted the collaborative efforts that led to its success.

“We are delighted to declare that the defective streetlights along the UPSA to UGBS road have been fixed. This feat was realised by the concerted efforts of the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan, and the UPSA Global Alumni Association. Now, the roads are illuminated and safer for our university community and the entire neighbourhood,” stated the association.



The initiative addresses past concerns about the insufficient lighting on the UPSA-UGBS Road, where incidents of theft and security risks were reported due to the poorly lit conditions.