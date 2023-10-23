Lydia Alhassan commissions six-unit classroom block with an ICT center for University of Ghana Staff Village School

The project features a six-unit classroom block with a fully furnished ICT center

Source: Dieu Media Ghana

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan, On Friday, October 20, 2023, commissioned a six-unit classroom block with an ICT Center for the University of Ghana Staff Village School.

The project, which features 6 classrooms and a modern Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Center was funded by the Ghana National Gas Company Limited.



In a statement, the MP noted that the facility will boost education in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency and thus assured of her willingness to support the dreams of her constituents.



Read the MP's full statement below:



On Friday 20th October 2024, I commissioned a six-Unit Classroom Block with an ICT Center for the University of Ghana Staff Village School in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.



The facility is coming to boost education in the Constituency especially the Government Public schools. The school has seen pupils' marginal growth since its establishment in 1962.



As the Member of Parliament, I am willing to provide the necessary support to make the dreams of my constituents come through. There are other ongoing projects.







The commissioning was supported by the Chief and Elders of Bawaleshie, Municipal Chief Executive (Ayawaso West Wuogon), Ghana Gas Company representatives, Municipal Education Directorate, Old students of Staff Village School, Constituency Executives/constituents, Headmistress/Teachers (Staff Village School), Pupils and the Media.



