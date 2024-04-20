Lydia Alhassan hasn’t embarked on any project as MP; all she does is to share rice – Dumelo

Lydia Alhassan and John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor cum politician, John Dumelo, has chastised the incumbent Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Lydia Alhassan, over her performance since she assumed office.

According to him, the MP cannot point out a single project she has spearheaded in the constituency.



He accused his opponent of sharing rice and oil with the constituents when elections were imminent to win their hearts, which, in his opinion, is irrelevant.



Speaking in an interview with 3FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Dumelo called on Lydia to provide employment opportunities and improve infrastructural challenges to impact the people.



“If you ask what she [Lydia Alhassan] has done in the last six years, she's done nothing. If you ask the people, 'What has Lydia done in the airport?' Nothing… The only thing she's doing is just sharing rice and oil with the people to solicit their votes. People are above rice and oil. They need jobs, they need infrastructure, and they need opportunities."

Dumelo will be competing with Lydia Alhassan in the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



It remains to be seen who will be victorious in the keenly contested elections slated for December 7, 2024.



SB/BB