Lydia Alhassan presents business statement for next week

Lydia Alhassan New Photos 1 Lydia Alhassan, deputy majority Whip

Fri, 14 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

During the parliamentary session, Deputy Whip Lydia Alhassan presented the business statement for the upcoming week, ending Friday, July 21, 2023.

In compliance with the Speaker's directive issued on Friday, July 7, 2023, the Business Committee has scheduled the Ministers responsible for Finance, Education, and Food and Agriculture to address the House regarding the challenges faced by the National Food Company Limited.

The Ministers are set to appear before Parliament on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, to provide a comprehensive briefing to the Honorable Members on the matter.

Seven ministers are expected to appear before the house to respond to questions, which include urgent and oral questions.

The ministers will respond to over 50 questions during the week.

The minister for finance is expected to present the Mid-Year Review of the Budget Statement and Economics of the Government for the 2023 Financial Year on July 25.

