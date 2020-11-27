Lydia Alhassan roasted on social media for 'attacking' Dumelo

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan has become the new subject of social media attacks after describing her opponent in the upcoming election, John Dumelo as a shallow thinker.
The MP who arrived late to a debate organized for parliamentary candidates in the constituency, November 27, 2020, did not mince any words at all in bashing John Dumelo for taking some decisions without consulting the Municipal Assembly.
While addressing controversies that arose after Mr. Dumelo was ordered by the Assemblies to stop dredging gutters in the constituency in June this year, Lydia Alhassan said “you don’t just get up and start doing things. If you are a deep thinker, you’ll realize that people just don’t get up and start dredging gutters.”
The MP’s comments only triggered disruption of the debate after Mr. Dumelo demanded a retraction and apology.
However, that only amounted to chasing the wind, as the show ended without her apology.
Meanwhile, some Ghanaians who were following the debate keenly took to their various social media pages to express disappointment in the NPP MP for what they described as her disrespectful and unruly behaviour during the debate.
To many who claimed to be constituents, the MP’s only shot herself in the foot with her unruly behaviour because it helped them to conclude their decision on whom to vote for on December 7.
Some others who described her as a disgrace for arriving just 15 minutes to the end of the show, predicted a heavy defeat for following her behaviour.
Here are some Twitter reactions culled by GhanaWeb for you;
You came 2 hours late to a debate and used your 15mins allocation to say I don’t have sense? I’m impressed..... pic.twitter.com/wdwidunv6c— MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) November 27, 2020
Maa Lydia dey make the job hard give us! She had one job..This is embarrassing ??????????? https://t.co/SPgJYFfeB0— Bazinga (@kwadwosheldon) November 27, 2020
Maa Lydia come like 16 mins to the end of the debate come diss John Dumelo say he no be badwenba sake of he try disilt chocked gutters wey dey cause floods for the constituency wey she be MP for. ????????— KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) November 27, 2020
Maa Lydia don't respect herself koraa... Common debate you add emotions ???????????????? ...John Dumelo all the way.— Paa Kwesi Nduom (@papakwesi_jr) November 27, 2020
John Dumelo who wants to help the people in his community is not wise?— EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) November 27, 2020
Maa Lydia who prevented him from helping them is wise.
We move
The people defending Maa Lydia's statement won't have this same energy of the tables were turned. Imagine John Dumelo wey talk this— KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) November 27, 2020
Maa Lydia has practically lost the seat to John Dumelo. Calm and collected handsome gentleman. My future Mr. President i hail you ??????— Saada ???????? ???? (@daddys_girlT) November 27, 2020
They claim John Dumelo no go school but he has show maturity today on @tv3_ghana Debate.— Paa Kwesi Nduom (@papakwesi_jr) November 27, 2020
Maa Lydia is a disgrace to women for insulting John Dumelo
For those of you who don't understand the meaning of *Badwenda" it literally means you are not wise or you no sh3da get sense.......So practically Maa Lydia insulted John Dumelo. Stop defending her.— KOJO BANKZ ???????? (@KoJo_Bankz99) November 27, 2020
If ebe John Dumelo He talk say Maa Lydia https://t.co/8gI6I0Ftau "Badwenba" anka Here all make hot with "He is abusing the lady" ???? Mmoa— ABOA BANKU ???????????????????? (@_Aboa_Banku) November 27, 2020
Dumelo Win The Seat Finish
Maa Lydia looks to have penned her defeat speech already, this was unwarranted— ????????. ???????????????????? (@NagyaMensah) November 27, 2020
Shameful !! . pic.twitter.com/2rhynxOeN3
John Dumelo afa AWW. Maa Lydia lost her chances— Fiifi Yeboah (@thisisfiifi) November 27, 2020
Maa lydia no force koraaaaa why say u go insult John Dumelo— The _Law???? (@the_law_012) November 27, 2020
Ibi debate just make ur claim no need for insults ???????????? pic.twitter.com/eaw05WESXt
Thumbs up @johndumelo1. Maa Lydia clearly has no message.— Owusua?? (@yaafhanzy) November 27, 2020
Maa Lydia is absolutely appalling to watch tbh, she came late and was spewing absolute nonsense ???? herh— Albert A. (@albertpapi__) November 27, 2020
Vote for @johndumelo1 ??
If John Dumelo had said what Maa Lydia said...but that’s life.— Akosua Addai Amoo (@akosuaamoo) November 27, 2020
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- How Ghanaians reacted to news of Biden’s win
- Nostalgia as social media reminisces early memories with #childhoodmemories trend
- What Ghanaians searched for the most on Google so far in 2020
- The pseudo-historical fact trend neutralizing political tensions
- Instances social media 'roars', trends made a difference in Ghana
- Read all related articles