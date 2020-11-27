Lydia Alhassan roasted on social media for 'attacking' Dumelo

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan has become the new subject of social media attacks after describing her opponent in the upcoming election, John Dumelo as a shallow thinker.

The MP who arrived late to a debate organized for parliamentary candidates in the constituency, November 27, 2020, did not mince any words at all in bashing John Dumelo for taking some decisions without consulting the Municipal Assembly.



While addressing controversies that arose after Mr. Dumelo was ordered by the Assemblies to stop dredging gutters in the constituency in June this year, Lydia Alhassan said “you don’t just get up and start doing things. If you are a deep thinker, you’ll realize that people just don’t get up and start dredging gutters.”



The MP’s comments only triggered disruption of the debate after Mr. Dumelo demanded a retraction and apology.



However, that only amounted to chasing the wind, as the show ended without her apology.



Meanwhile, some Ghanaians who were following the debate keenly took to their various social media pages to express disappointment in the NPP MP for what they described as her disrespectful and unruly behaviour during the debate.

To many who claimed to be constituents, the MP’s only shot herself in the foot with her unruly behaviour because it helped them to conclude their decision on whom to vote for on December 7.



Some others who described her as a disgrace for arriving just 15 minutes to the end of the show, predicted a heavy defeat for following her behaviour.



Here are some Twitter reactions culled by GhanaWeb for you;





You came 2 hours late to a debate and used your 15mins allocation to say I don’t have sense? I’m impressed..... pic.twitter.com/wdwidunv6c — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) November 27, 2020

Maa Lydia dey make the job hard give us! She had one job..This is embarrassing ??????????? https://t.co/SPgJYFfeB0 — Bazinga (@kwadwosheldon) November 27, 2020

Maa Lydia looks to have penned her defeat speech already, this was unwarranted

Shameful !! . pic.twitter.com/2rhynxOeN3 — ????????. ???????????????????? (@NagyaMensah) November 27, 2020

Thumbs up @johndumelo1. Maa Lydia clearly has no message. — Owusua?? (@yaafhanzy) November 27, 2020

Maa Lydia is absolutely appalling to watch tbh, she came late and was spewing absolute nonsense ???? herh

Vote for @johndumelo1 ?? — Albert A. (@albertpapi__) November 27, 2020