MP for for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan

Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, has expressed confidence in retaining the seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.

She emphasized that this can only be done with unity and cooperation among the party members.



“One person cannot do it alone and that is why the polling stations [Electoral College] was expanded,” she said.



She made these remarks on Friday, January 26 when she was acclaimed as the NPP parliamentary candidate.



She was the only candidate after Samuel Owusu Amankwa, who had wanted to challenge the First Deputy Majority Whip in Parliament, was disqualified.



According to the party's constitution, with such a development, she was to be acclaimed as the sole candidate.



The acclamation took place at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Shiashie and was attended by several party officials, including the Greater Accra Region Chairman, Divine Otoo Agorhom; and Regional Organiser, Prince Obeng.

Otoo Agorhom appealed for unity and asked the disqualified candidate and his supporters to join forces for the common goal.



“We need all of them. This is not a victory for Maa Lydia alone,” he said.



The acclamation was supervised by two officials of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC).



Based on the results, Lydia Seyram Alhassan will face NDC's John Dumelo again in the race to become the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, in what is exoected to be another hotspot election in December 2024.



ID/AE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.