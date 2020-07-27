General News

Lynched 90-year-old woman is the third victim of the priestess – Deputy Gender Minister

The late Madam Akua Denteh on the floor

Information gathered by the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection has revealed that the lynching of the 90-year-old woman, Madam Akua Denteh at Kafaba in the East Gonja District of the Savannah Region is the third time an aged person has fallen prey to the ‘evil’ doings of the chief priestess.

In an interview on Neat FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, the Deputy Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Freda Prempeh said “That is what she has been doing. This is not the first, the second but third person she has done this to. That is the information gathered.”.



The late Madam Akua Denteh was accused of witchcraft by a seer, who had been invited by the villagers to help them drive away their misfortunes.



Due to the namecalling of the deceased, most of the locals watched on as two women flogged and bludgeoned the helpless grandmother despite her pleas of innocence.

Though the 90-year-old woman has been buried over the weekend, the hunt for her killers has begun as the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh has despatched homicide experts from the National Police headquarters to the Savannah region, to help search for the murderers.



Meanwhile, other gender-based organisations have condemned the act, labelling it as barbaric.



They have also called for the arrest of the locals who looked on while the act was ongoing.

