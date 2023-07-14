3
Lynched OPASS student was in court for robbery and on indefinite suspension

Kelvin Bonzy Lynched The family has rejected attempts to tag the deceased as a criminal

Information gleaned by Starr FM indicates that the 19-year-old final year Science student of Ofori Panin Senior High School (OPASS) lynched by unknown assailants in Koforidua on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, was facing charges of robbery at Koforidua circuit court and has thus been suspended indefinitely by management of the school.

The student, Kelvin Bonzy alias Paa Kwasi, allegedly robbed a colleague student of OPASS and a Teacher with OPASS Junior High School and took away their mobile phones about a month ago.

He was charged with robbery and arraigned before Circuit court in Koforidua but granted bail to enable him to prepare and write the West Africa Secondary Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the next few weeks.

Multiple sources say, on the fateful day of his lynching, the now-deceased student robbed a mobile phone from a student of Koforidua Technical University around 5:00pm.

The student raised alarm, but the suspect pulled a knife and attempted to stab persons who came to the rescue of the student but was overpowered and lynched using same knife to stab him multiple times during the struggle.

“Yes, he snatched a poly student bag around the Poly junction. When he was caught and they ask him to return the bag, he pulled a knife, so they used the same knife on him” an eyewitness said.

He was found battling for his life after the rains in the evening and rushed to St. Joseph Hospital but died few hours after admission.

The latest information is contrary to position of the family rejecting attempts to tag their son criminal.

According to his parents, the deceased was brilliant and respectful, and they were hopeful he would become a Medical Doctor.

They also claimed the deceased came home on exeat to attend the wedding of his sister held over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Police have commenced investigation into the incident, but no arrest made yet.

