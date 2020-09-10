Health News

MASKS4ALL distributes face masks to the disabled, orphanages, leprosarium and kayaye

Fr Andrew Campbell receiving items from MASK4ALL Ghana

MASKS4ALL Ghana has delivered a total 15,000 masks to some needy groups in the second phase of free face masks distribution.

The beneficiary organisations and groups included the Weija Leprosarium, Department of Social Welfare Ghana and Accra Rehabilitation Centre.



Receiving the masks on behalf of Weija Leprosarium and Christ The King Soup Kitchen, Fr Andrew Campbell SVD thanked the organizers for the gesture and impressed on the general public to support Leprosaria around the country which are in desperate need of resources.



The Department of Social welfare received 1000 masks for distribution to various Orphanages in the Greater Accra Region. Accra Rehabilitation Centre received a package on behalf of disability groups under the Ghana Federation of Disabilities.



Three female porters groups; National Kayaye Association of Ghana, Bombo Kayayei Foundation of Agbogbloshie and the Jewel in the Streets Foundation were also presented with bulk quantities of masks for free distribution to their members.

Mr William Asare, Convener for MASKS4ALL, expressed gratitude to donor organisations, companies and individuals who donated masks for the project.



The Masks4all Initiative is organized by the Coalition of Event Managers and Suppliers (CEMS) in Partnership with Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Creative Arts Council and the Multimedia Group.



The initiative aims at mobilizing and distributing face masks to the needy and vulnerable in the fight against the spread Covid-19.

Source: Kelly Nii Lartey Mensah, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.