MASLOC CEO named among 50 most influential public sector governance icons

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah receiving her award

In a momentous occasion at the inaugural Africa Public Sector Leadership Awards (APSLCA) held at the prestigious La Palm Beach Hotel on Friday, March 22nd, 2024, the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah, was named as part of the continent's top 50 most influential public sector governance icons for the year 2023.

Additionally, the CEO of MASLOC was also recognized for her outstanding contributions to excellence in harnessing the transformational agenda in small business development, marking another significant milestone in her illustrious career.



The Africa Public Sector Leadership Awards, a platform dedicated to recognizing and celebrating exceptional leadership and innovation within the public sector across Africa, bestowed this esteemed accolade upon the CEO of MASLOC in acknowledgement of her remarkable contributions to the advancement of micro and small-scale businesses in Ghana.



Under Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah's visionary leadership, MASLOC has spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at empowering entrepreneurs and facilitating access to finance for small businesses, thereby fostering economic growth and job creation at the grassroots level. Through strategic partnerships, innovative programs, and a steadfast commitment to inclusivity, MASLOC has played a pivotal role in driving forward Ghana's transformational agenda in small business development.



Speaking at the sidelines of the awards ceremony, Ms. Eleanor Tettey, Head of Business Development & Corporate Affairs along with Mr. Iddrisu Amadu, Head of Credit who received the awards on behalf of the CEO of MASLOC reiterated Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah gratitude for the prestigious accolade and reaffirming the collective efforts of the entire MASLOC team in advancing their mission of empowering en

They highlighted further how this recognition serves as a reminder of the transformative impact that can be achieved through collaboration, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to service excellence which is a testament to the collective efforts of the entire MASLOC team in achieving impactful outcomes for Ghanaian entrepreneurs.



The Africa Public Sector Leadership Awards serve as a fitting tribute to Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah's exemplary leadership and MASLOC's ongoing commitment to excellence in service delivery and transformative initiatives that are targeted at expanding the institution funding pool to reach smaller and more medium indigenous business who rely on access to some micro-loans to support their businesses nationwide.



The theme for the event “Innovative Sustainable Public Leadership: A Tribute to ESG Investments, Sustainable Business Models & public-private Partnerships” engaged participants to highlight and focus on crucial matters related to sustainable leadership, green economy, Nation building and organizational leadership success for a strong economy.



