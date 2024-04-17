MASLOC case: An educated thief is capable of causing more havoc than robber with AK47 gun – Judge

File photo

A Justice of the Court Appeal, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe has expressed concerns about how the educated elites have rather become more “harmful” than a robber with an AK47 gun.

According to her, throughout her years of practice, she has not heard of an armed robber who had broken into someone’s premises and bolted with a million Cedis.



Justice Asare-Botwe expressed these concerns before handing down custodial sentences to former Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attionu, and interdicted Head of Operations, Daniel Axim.



“People talk about violent crime and how wicked it is. But if an armed robber comes to your room, he will only take what is available,” Justice Asare-Botwe said.



She added, “In all my years, I’ve never heard about an armed robber who entered someone’s premises and took one million or even GHc500,00.”



“But, when you have an educated thief that thief is capable of causing far more havoc than someone with AK47 is capable of doing,” the Court of Appeal judge posited.

The judge also expressed concerns about how public officers inflate the prices of items they procure for the state by short-changing the public purse.



“When you have to buy something and you overprice it to the extent of doubling or tripling the price. Those of you in power please have mercy on us,” she stated.



Absconded former CEO of MASLOC, Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attionu, and interdicted Head of Operations, Daniel Axim were convicted and sentenced to 10 and five years respectively.



This was after the court found them guilty for among other things willfully causing financial loss to the Republic through their actions.



They were convicted on all 78 counts comprising conspiracy to Steal, stealing, causing financial loss to the State, causing loss to public property, Improper Payment of Public Funds, Unauthorized Commitment resulting in Financial Obligation for the Government, Money Laundering, and Contravention of the Public Procurement Act.