MASLOC to disburse loans to Odawna fire victims

Microfinance and Small Loan Centre

Over 4,000 victims of the fire disaster at the Pedestrian Shopping Mall at Odawna near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra are expected to receive some form of relief from the Microfinance and Small Loan Centre (MASLOC) by Friday, November 27.

Currently, the Klottey Korley Municipal Assembly has furnished MASLOC with the names of the traders and they are giving each one of them a special loan package to enable them to re-start business before Christmas.



The Board Chairman for MASLOC, Seth Adjei Baah, who made the revelation in an interview on Onua FM’s Yen Sempa Monday, explained that “we are looking forward to these people becoming better people again”.



“We have been given a list of about 4,000 from the Municipal Assembly. We met the union leaders. We have met NADMO too and we have to get them in groups and then help the right people.”



Mr. Adjei Baah said, “by weekend, we should be able to come out with a figure and start serving people from Friday. If they get something in their hands, they can start something”.



The former Member of Parliament for Nkawkaw Constituency said: “they can go to the other market and start selling. It’s a form of relief and if we can get them a few cedis to start, they can do something”.



“It is not how small it is. It’s about having vision and determination. We can’t wait to rebuild that market before they can start life again. Something has to be done to support them immediately.”

Shaba, as he is affectionately called, assured that “we are making a special package to support our brothers and sisters and we are determined to do so and by Friday, we will start giving the relief to them and it will be done”.



The fire disaster was on Wednesday, November 18.











