MBCF to establish breast cancer centres in schools

The Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng has hinted at establishing breast cancer centers and clubs in schools to augment the fight against breast cancer.

Mr. Kwarteng who is also the leader of the Meena Breast Cancer Foundation (MBCF) explained that the breast cancer centres and clubs would help maintain the momentum of the war against the deadly disease, which comes unannounced.



He said this in an interview on Ghana Broadcasting Corporation’s (GBC) Radio programme.



The MBCF was founded to relentlessly fight breast cancer regularly but not yearly.



Mr. Kwarteng also indicated that the establishment of breast cancer centers for the schools would be a place where students and staff can undertake regular screening and seek counseling services.



The MBCF has as part of its breast cancer campaign outreach visited Potsin T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High School in the Central Region and the St. Mary’s Senior High School in the Greater Accra Region.

The Foundation, aside sensitizing the students to the deadly disease, screened students and staff of the school which led to the detection of lumps found in the breasts of two students of Potsin T.I Ahamadyya.



“We are visiting schools across the country to carry out the campaign. Many of the schools have already booked us. We are not waiting till October. We are doing this throughout the year. As part of our efforts to intensify the fight, we would form breast cancer clubs and put up centres for screening for the disease. We are doing this with passion,” he said.



Mr. Kwarteng said it has been fulfilling to lead the war against the disease, which took his wife away from him.



“Carrying out the campaign against the disease and supporting patients financially to save lives gets me fulfilled because I am living the dreams of my dear wife who succumbed to the disease,” he caveated.



Amina Oppong Kwarteng, wife of Mr. Kwarteng did not survive the breast cancer treatment she was undergoing leading to her demise. Her vision whiles in her sick bed were to wage a war against the canker that her husband is keeping alive.