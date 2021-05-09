MCE commissions Alavanyo Agoxoe classroom block

The project was constructed by Harmony Go High Ltd, under the District Development Facility

Andrews Teddy Ofori, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has commissioned a three-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities of the Alavanyo-Agoxoe MA Basic School in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region.

The project, completed at the cost of GH¢ 249,813,000, was constructed by Harmony Go High Ltd, under the District Development Facility (DDF).



Mr Ofori, at a short ceremony to hand over the facility, called on the community, staff and students to take good care of it.



He said the Assembly was committed to improving learning and teaching activities in the Municipality but expressed worry over the low turnout of staff when school resumed.



Out of the 13 staff members, only six turned up for academic activities.



He tasked the Municipal Education Directorate to take note of the absentee staff and take the necessary actions.

Mr Ofori said the Assembly would provide 35 desks in each of the three classrooms and furniture for the staff common room.



He urged the students to take their studies seriously since they were the future leaders of the country.



Michael Todoe, Representative of the Agoxoe Community, expressed gratitude to the Assembly and all stakeholders who put up the structure for the support and said the community would work with the staff to maintain it.



Peter Dogbey, the Representative of the Municipal Education Director, said the Directorate would ensure the facility was well maintained to derive the maximum benefit.



He said the Directorate desired that teachers were always present to teach students to impart values and etiquette and help them cultivate better attitudes.