MCE commissions GH¢200,000 Tanoso Police Station

The new Tanoso Police Station in the Kwadaso

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contrubutor

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Kwadaso, Mr. Richmond Agyenim Boateng, and the Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP David Agyen Adjem have commissioned the Tanoso Police station in the Kwadaso Municipality of Ashanti Region.

The rationale behind the new storey building will facilitate the work of the police and ensure maximum security at Tanoso in the impending elections on Monday, 7th December 2020.



The facility was funded by Mr. George Asamoah, Managing Director (MD) of Ellis Royal Company Ltd at an estimated cost of GH¢200,000.



Speaking at the event on 3rd December 2020, the Kwadaso MCE stated that, the security of the people of the municipality remains a key responsibility of the assembly and the Ghana government as a whole.



He said the peace of a nation is mostly at risk without proper security, therefore the government will continue to protect the Ghanaian citizen in all aspects of life.



The Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP David Agyen Adjem, also declared that it is the responsibility of every citizen to assist the police to maintain peace and order in various communities of the country.

He added that "the more the country gets a lot more of facilities to assist our service, the more the police transformation strategy is equipped".



He emphasized that the presence of the police in all communities will deter criminals thereby reducing the crime rate in Ghana.



The deputy Police Commander, however, entreated the Tanoso residents to provide the police with information in order to be able to pursue and arrest all criminals in the community.



The donor of the Tanoso Police station, Mr. George Asamoah, MD of Ellis Royal Company Ltd told Newstimesgh.com in an interview that the security of his fellow residents of Tanoso has always been his major concern hence the donation.



The Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, Mr. S.K Nuamah on the other hand donated 3 motor bicycles to augment the workforce of the police at the Tanoso community and its environs.

