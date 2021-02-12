MCE, education stakeholders deliberate on falling standards of education in Akuapim-North

The MCE and the education stakeholders

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem North has met with the entire Municipal Directorate of Education and a Focal Person from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Mr. Benjamin Bubuamah at Safari Valley Resort at Adukrom-Akuapem.

Barima Awuah Sarpong Asiedu-Larbi’s meeting with the Directorate was to painstakingly deliberate on issues militating against the backdrop of education in the Akuapem North Municipal.



Also present was the Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Madam Elizabeth Annor Korkor.



Regretting that the standard of education has fallen in Akuapim-North, the MCE noted that the onus behooved on every stakeholder in the teaching fraternity to work extra hard to raise the standard, adding that his predecessors had done their bits and it was his turn to leave indelible marks around.



The Assembly Chief indicated that teachers would forever remain key players in the development of every nation and since he was coming from an educational background, teaching and learning would always remain his topmost priority in his stewardship as Municipal Chief Executive.



According to him, he, since assuming office, has had series of briefings with the GES Director and therefore remained positive that together they will remedy the downtrodden effects of education in the municipality.

He maintained that government has well-structured plans put in place to promote the educational curricular in the country by organizing several refresher courses at various stages for teachers during holidays so that they could be abreast with modern teaching techniques.



Barima Awuah Sarpong Asiedu-Larbi pleaded with all stakeholders to put their strength and expertise on board as the success of one’s activities depended on the calibre of people that one involves in their decision making.



This he said would go a long way to promote and facilitate teaching and learning in schools.



In her introductory message, the GES Director could not hide her emotions with the swift response by the various stakeholders.



She lauded the MCE and management of the Assembly for showing concern for the development of education in the municipality.

Madam Elizabeth Annor Korkor observed that the Municipal Capo was coming from the teaching fraternity and prayed that the honour done teachers would be transcended to the grounds to encourage support for teaching and learning.



On his part, Mr. Benjamin Bubuamah, a Focal Person from GIMPA exposed and outlined factors that were affecting the progress of education in the municipality.



He also attributed the falling standard to all stakeholders including the education directorate who failed in their supervisory role as well as the irresponsibility of some teachers who failed to plan their lessons properly.



The Focal Person further apportioned the failure to lazy school pupils and students who did not take their studies seriously but also placed a chunk at the doorstep of the Assembly for “neglecting logistics of the sector in the municipality.”



He called on the directorate to sit-up and organize all stakeholders, especially Circuit Supervisors, to step up their roles in the schools and entreated parents, Non-Governmental Organization, and philanthropists to support educational activities.

Finally, Mr. Benjamin Bubuamah advised the directorate to clearly spell out its vision and mission statements so that teachers would assimilate them.









Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor