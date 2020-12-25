MCE for Lower Manya Krobo cautions drivers ahead of Christmas festivities

File photo

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Lower Manya Krobo Constituency, Simon Kweku Tetteh, has admonished drivers and motorists to exercise caution on the road to avoid accidents before, during and after the Christmas and New Year festivities.

He urged drivers and their union leaders not to take undue advantage of the influx of passengers during the festive season to engage in over speeding, which might lead to road crashes.



The MCE suggested that drivers should stick to the appropriate speed limits saying that, “even if you move at 60Km per hour, you would still arrive at your destination peacefully. Let’s have an accident-free Christmas so that we all shall live to see the New Year [2021]”.



Mr. Simon Tetteh also advised drivers to shy away from wrongful overtaking and drunk-driving to safeguard the lives of passengers.



Again, the Lower Manya Krobo MCE charged passengers to call drivers to order when they misbehave since their lives are at stake in such situations.



The MCE made this known on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Krobo-Odumase in the Lower Manya Krobo constituency during the second ordinary meeting of the 2nd session of the 7th Assembly.



He thanked his constituents for supporting the Municipal Assembly in the fight of Covid-19 pandemic, and called on all and sundry to be vigilant by observing the protocols amidst celebrating the Christmas so no individual loses a family member.

Mr. Tetteh further assured that, with the support from the Akufo Addo-led government, all ongoing developmental projects, such as schools would be completed for the benefit of the masses.



Road crashes during Christmas festivities



The nation usually witnesses a spike in road crashes during the Christmas and New Year festivities, some of which are fatal.



As an antidote to this canker, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) launched a road safety campaign christened the ‘AMA Road Safety Mass Media Campaign’.



The campaign took effect on November 12, 2019 and was targeted at reducing the number of road accidents recorded annually.



The MCE of the AMA, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah told Citi News last year that over 70% of cases of road accidents are linked to speeding which claims the lives of unsuspecting victims.