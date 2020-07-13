Regional News

MCE for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly meets the press

Benjamin Kessie, MCE, Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly

Mr Benjamin Kessie, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly has held his first edition of Meet the Press session at Awhitieso in the Western Region after his thirty days in office.

He said this was to showcase projects that were undertaken within the jurisdiction of the Municipal Assembly.



On education, the MCE said 143 tertiary students applied for Government scholarship and the Assembly had conducted interviews for these applicants.



Under health, the assembly had created COVID-19 account with a seed capital of GH¢300,000,000, fumigated churches, mosques, supplied Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), visited Senior and Junior High Schools to ensure students complied with the novel coronavirus safety protocols, he noted.



Mr Kessie further highlighted that through the hard work and cooperation of the Assembly members, the sanitation situation that was a challenge had been addressed within Tarkwa Township



He said work had commenced at the Tarkwa women’s market to help traders go about their daily activities in a clean environment.



The MCE said the Assembly would interact frequently with the media and added that "we have placed suggestion box in the Assembly block for your comment”.

“The Assembly would hold weekly press briefing to update the media on programmes and identify with the people through personal visitations”, he stated.



“I share in the vision of making Tarkwa-Nsuaem a first-class model municipality and more passionate to drive the pieces into a formidable whole”, Mr Kessie said.



The MCE commended the media for their support towards achieving the goals of the assembly and said they would persistently engage relevant stakeholders through much advocacy skills.



Mr Kessie was, however, unhappy with the constant criticism of the assembly by some media practitioners and entreated them to contact him personally to help resolve any lapses they identify.



He also praised the Assembly staff for their teamwork and dedication since his assumption of office.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.