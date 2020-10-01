MCE in tears as water from 1V1D project washes away four communities

Residents of Gaagbini, Dimia, Tinkaya and Banawa in the West Mamprusi municipality of the North East Region woke up to a tragic morning as their homes were submerged in floods as a One-Village One-Dam project in Guabuliga broke its boundary due to pressure from a downpour on Wednesday night.

At about 5:25 am Thursday, October 1, two local dams in Diani and Guabulilga, instantaneously overflew their boundaries overtaking Gaagbini, Dimia, Tinkaya and Banawa communities.



The Gaagbini community was the first to submerge with close to 15 houses falling flat to the ground.



Properties such as livestock and foodstuffs have been washed away by the flood, causing fear and panic.



This is the second time the project at Guabuliga has broken its boundary to cause flooding in Dimia.



The Municipal Chief Executive of West Mamprusi, Arimeyaw Somo Lucky, in an interview with 3news.com, could not hide his frustrations as he shed tears.



“We’ve been saddened today by the havoc this rainfall has caused which has resulted in the spillage of these dams, all the house has collapsed and nothing have been rescued by the people.

“We’ve asked that they gather their items to the assembly so that we see what to do in the short term. We’ll also speak to some landlords to assist the people. I’m shocked because this is the first time I’ve seen this kind of disaster.



“I’ve spoken with the regional minister and the regional NADMO director to come to our aid because the people are suffering” he lamented.



Meanwhile, the two main political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are helping with tracks and pick-ups to transport the people to Walewale.



Some of the rescued victims have been moved to the office of the municipal assembly while others continue to lag around the streets helplessly.



Travellers from Langbinsi, Gambaga, Nalerigu, Sakogu, Nakpanduri and Bunkpurugu cannot access Walewale as the road is submerged, causing heavy vehicular traffic.



Residents are using axes to cut through the road to give way for the water to flow across in order to prevent it from flowing into other communities.