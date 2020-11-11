MCE promises Asunsu community fair share of development projects

File photo of gari processing community

Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive, Iddrissa Ouattara, has assured the chiefs and people of the Asunsu Number One Community in the Dormaa Central Municipality of their share of government's development projects.

He assured the community that government would not renege on its decision, efforts, mission, and commitment to provide social amenities such as good roads, schools, water supply, and hospitals to the people, majority of whom are farmers and classified under the essential category of workers, and whose socio-economic conditions needed to be enhanced.



Mr Ouattara said this at an event to commemorate the Municipal Farmers Day Celebration held at Asunsu Number in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region.



The MCE added that the Assembly was closely working with a contractor to construct the roads -Dormaa – Kwaadaso roads, Asunsu Dwane, Ntaabene, reshaping of Kaaseman - Ahentrase roads as well as SDA, Brotherhood and Zongo - New Dormaa roads.



He stated that the government's policy interventions in the agriculture sector had led to an unprecedented and extraordinary increase in food production levels with the export of food surplus to countries like Togo, Mali, and Burkina Faso.



Mr Ouattara emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring food security, the welfare of farmers and their families, and those within the food production value chain.

The MCE said restrictions on movement following the outbreak of COVID-19 had an adverse effect on all sectors of the economy including farming activities, education, stressing farmers had difficulty in accessing ready markets for their farm produce.



"Despite COVID-19 challenges, the government intervened to make loan advancements to cushion those businesses which were negatively affected as a result of the pandemic," he added.



He underscored the need to step up the cultivation of maize and soya beans in the area for the production of feed mill for the poultry birds.



Mr Ouattara noted that the Assembly was also collaborating with the Seed Production Division of COCOBOD to nurture improved cashew seedlings in various communities of the area.