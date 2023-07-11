MCE's aide assaults journalists at Jaman Radio in Drobo, disrupting live show

File photo

Correspondence from Bono Region

An aide to the Municipal Chief Executive of the Jaman South Municipality in the Bono Region on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, created a scene at the studios of Drobo-based Jaman Radio, attacking some staff at the station.



According to Kwabena Asante, the Morning Show Host of the station, MCE Andrews Bediako, entered the studio unannounced with some of his aides to clarify some road issues being discussed on the air.



Kwabena Asante revealed that during the programme, one of the guys who had accompanied the MCE was disrupting the programme, so he ordered him to be removed from the studio resulting in a fracas.



“We were having our live programme today when the MCE together with some guys entered the studio to clarify some issues so I obliged him, but in the course of the programme one of the guys was disrupting the programme so I ordered him out."



He added that the disruptive guy, Adinkra Kusi in the ensuing melee engaged in a physical fight with Alhaji Gausu, a journalist at the station, and also injured Godfred Asah, the technician on duty.



The host also confirmed having been hit in an attempt to seperate the feuding factions.

“One of the guys was disruptive in the studio so I ordered him out of the studio but he engaged in a fight with one of our colleagues, Alhaji Gausu, which attracted bystanders. The technician of our station was also injured in the ensuing melee,” he added.



Response of the MCE



In a sharp response, Honourable Andrews Bediako told GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview that claims that he stormed the radio station to attack them was false but he was rather there to set the records straight on some road contracts awarded in the municipality.



“I did not go there to attack anybody but rather I was there to set the records straight in relation to some road contracts because they were making wild allegations and ignorantly spewing lies against me”.



He accused his political opponents of pursuing a grand agenda against him because of his decision to contest in the upcoming party primaries.



“Consistently, my political opponents have been spewing lies about because of my decision to contest in the primaries”.