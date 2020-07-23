General News

MFWA requests information on authorised media outlets from NCA

Director-General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Joe Anokye

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has written to the National Communication Authority (NCA) requesting information “under Article 12 (1) (f) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and section 18 of the Right to Information Act 2019 (Act 989).”

The letter, signed by the Executive Director of the MFWA and dated Wednesday, 22 July 2020, requested “the full list of all authorised FM stations as of the second quarter of 2020, indicating the dates of first authorisation, dates of last authorisation renewals, locations, and operational status (on air or off air).”



The MFWA also requested “the full list of all authorised television stations as of the second-quarter of 2020, indicating dates of first authorisation, dates of last authorisation renewals, locations and operational status.”



Additionally, the MFWA demanded “an explanation for the recent replacement of your published 2020 second-quarter report titled: “List of authorised VHF-FM Radio Stations in Ghana as at Second-Quarter 2020” which contained columns of date of first authorisation and date for last authorisation renewal, with one that excludes the dates of first authorisation and dates of first authorisation renewals.”

The letter also requested “the full list (name of company, name of radio station, location and frequency number) of all FM radio stations that were shut down following the 2017 FM spectrum audit and in line with the 2018 decision of the Electronic Communication Tribunal.”



The MFWA’s request is expected to be granted within “14 days of the receipt of the letter pursuant to the provisions of Act 989” of the Right to Information Act 2019.

