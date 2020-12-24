MJ Comet Foundation donates to HelpAged Ghana ahead of Christmas festivities

The CEO presenting the items to the beneficiaries

Source: Abednego Asante, Contributor

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MJ Comet Foundation, Nana Pokua has extended its benevolence to HelpAged Ghana at Osu, Accra ahead of the Christmas festivities.

The foundation donated food items such as bags of rice, soap, oil, beverages, toiletries and undisclosed amount of money to the aged.



The donated items which worth thousands of Ghana Cedis aimed to support the upkeep of the aged.



Presenting the items, the CEO, Nana Pokua said the donation forms part of the Foundation’s Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) initiative.



“Our aged people are always left on their own. Some of them don’t have any family while others have also been neglected. There are others who had to run away from home because they were tagged witches and wizards,” the CEO said.



According to her, every year the Foundation donates to the aged during Christmas to put smiles on the faces of the helpless in society who cannot walk.

Receiving the items, the Executive Director at HelpAge Ghana, Ebenezer Adjetey-Sorsey expressed gratitude to the CEO of MJ Comet Foundation for the act of kindness.



He urged Ghanaians and other companies to emulate the gesture and disclosed how they rarely receive donations, especially for the aged who need ultimate support from the people.



He revealed that COVID-19 has affected the volume of donations it received from companies during these festivities to meet the needs of the aged.



Adjetey-Sorsey further called on government to expedite action to pass the aged policy bill into law immediately to address abuses against the elderly population in society.



“The government should do what is expected of it, this Ghana and we need to get our aged bill pass to protect rights of the elderly” Adjetey-Sorsey emphasized.

